Letitia Wright Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Injury on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Set

Costar Angela Bassett and producer Nate Moore also address the controversy around Wright's vaccination status.

Letitia Wright and the cast and crew of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave some new insight into the on-set accident that injured the actress and sidelined her from filming back in 2021.

According to producer Nate Moore, she was on a rig filming a motorcycle sequence in Boston when the rig "clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled," leading to Wright sustaining a fractured shoulder and concussion.

"I'm still processing it," she said in a new profile about the film with Variety. "I'm still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic."

At the time, she went to London to recover, while the shooting schedule was rearranged so production could focus on scenes without her until she was ready to be back on set.

"I mean, I love these actors. That's me and [Chadwick Boseman's] little sister. Imagine getting that call that your little sister's hurt. It's the f---ing worst thing in the world," director Ryan Coogler -- who was in Atlanta when the accident happened -- said of the incident. Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige said the accident -- which came after the real-life death of Boseman -- was "particularly harsh on this production that was already, uh, emotionally strained."

She returned to set in January 2022 -- and said that when she finished filming she "cried like a little baby," praising everyone involved for "overcoming adversities every step of the way."

During the shoot, the actress also made headlines for sharing a video to her Twitter feed expressing skepticism about vaccines in general and for COVID-19 in particular. The Hollywood Reporter also claimed she made similar comments on set -- which she said "was completely untrue" on Instagram -- and was herself unvaccinated.

"It's not a question we asked of anybody, to be quite honest," Moore said of her vaccination status. "She never talked about her views either way. We read the stories that I would argue were unfair, because I don't know where they're coming from. As someone who literally is on set next to the monitor all the time, I feel like I would have heard it."

"She only ever was the utmost professional and a joy to have around," he added. "She didn't cost us a moment. I mean, her injury was the thing that cost us, and that was no fault of her own."

Angela Bassett also reportedly told Variety she never heard Wright ever discuss vaccines on set. Wright's publicist reportedly "interrupted the call to insist the interview move on to the next question" when her vaccine status was brought up during the interview. Though Wright initially agreed to answer questions about her status over email, Variety said her rep cited "schedule changes" which ultimately prevented that from happening.

When THR first reported on her vaccine skepticism, Wright added in her Instagram comment, "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus."