Kelly Ripa Learns On-Air Her Son Michael Named As One Of People's Sexiest Men Alive

Kelly Ripa is the proud mother of one of the sexiest men alive.

The 52-year-old daytime television personality discovered her son Michael Consuelos appears in People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue during Wednesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Co-host Ryan Seacrest flipped through the issue and pointed out Ripa's 25-year-old son with Mark Consuelos under a list of famous sons.

"Are you kidding me? Give me this," she exclaimed as she grabbed the magazine from Seacrest. "You would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents."

"First of all, it's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that," she noted the side-by-side photo of Michael and young Mark.

"'Michael respects his father's work ethic,'" she read from the article. "Yeah, he worked one day last week. 'I admire my dad's organization, timeliness. Growing up we were always really early, and if I'm not early someplace, I kind of freak out.' That's true, Mark has made us all crazy about time. If we're not two hours early, we're late."

Ripa addressed her eldest son, "Michael Consuelos, I always considered you just a handsome lovely fellow. Conscious, hard-working, diligent, respectful."

"I had no idea you were considered 'sexy,'" she cringed as she whispered. "I always found his father to be sexy."

Per his feature in People Magazine, Michael spoke briefly about his relationship with his father, 51, and his brother Joaquin, 19.

The New York University alum joked that his father was always trying to match outfits with his sons.

"I got new glasses and then my dad texts me, 'Where did you get those glasses?'" he quipped. "And I'm like, 'Oh no, can you at least pick a different color?' My dad, my brother and I will be wearing the same black pants and gray shirt and I'm like, I try to look a little different than that. I like to stand out a little bit."