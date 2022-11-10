Elizabeth Hurley Admits Matthew Perry Was 'Nightmare' to Work with Before Seeking Treatment

Getty

In his book, Perry said Hurley was "pissed off" when production on a film they did together was shut down so he could go to rehab.

Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her experience working with Matthew Perry on the 2002 film "Serving Sara," after the actor revealed in his book that the shoot came at a particularly volatile moment in his life.

In his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" and an interview with Diane Sawyer, Perry explained he filmed the movie while also working on "Friends" -- and, at that time, was on methadone, Xanax, cocaine and drinking a quart of vodka a day. Production on the film was shut down so he could go to rehab, something Perry wrote "pissed off" costar Hurley and the film's director, Reginald Hudlin.

Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment, Hurley said she hadn't read Perry's book entirely yet, but found some of the excerpts she's seen "quite interesting."

"I have very fond memories of him. To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it's now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction," she told the outlet. "We were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time."

Though she said the shutdown "was a little tough," Hurley credited Perry with being "fabulous" when he returned from treatment.

"It was tough, obviously he was having a tough time, but he was still very charming and a lovely person to work with," she added, "but you could see he was suffering for sure."

Hurley went on to call Perry "a very funny writer," "incredibly gifted comedian" who has a "fantastic" way with words.