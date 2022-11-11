Jay Pharoah Says Pete Davidson Confirmed BDE Rumors, It's Not Secret to His Dating Success

Getty

Since breaking out on "SNL," Davidson has been romantically involved with Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, and Ariana Grande, who dropped the first BDE rumor.

Thanks to his high-profile relationship with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson has been associated with more than just his time on "Saturday Night Live" and burgeoning acting career.

Now, it looks like one of his former castmates is confirming the rumors that Pete has only joked about and hinted around. Jay Pharoah shared what he knew with Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show."

Jay, who shared the "SNL" stage with Davidson for two seasons, was talking with co-hosts Cagle and Julia Cunningham about Pete's history of dating some of the world's most famous women.

"I praise Pete," Jay said. "There's something in the sauce. He got something, okay. He got something inside."

Most recently in a high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian, Pete has previously been involved with Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, and was even engaged to Grande.

As for the secret to his success, Jay laughed that when he asked Pete what his secret was, "It's his endowment. That's what he told me it is."

"He was like, 'Yeah bro, it's like nine inches,'" Jay continued. "I was like, 'What? Word. Oh, snap we twins. That's crazy!'"

Truthfully, though, Jay said that's not the secret to Pete's success and why he's able to make such strong connections. "I think Pete is just a sweet dude. He's sweet. He's vulnerable," Jay explained.

"I mean, you could have a big whatever all day. You can handle business all day. But if a woman can't talk to you afterwards, she gonna run to somebody," he said. "You gotta be able to listen. You gotta have everything in the relationship. You do. And that's that thin line."

Now that Pete is single again, Jay said he's exciting for his friend's future. "Whatever you doing, I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates' ex-wife, because she's still a billionaire. And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson's hit list," he said.

Pete's so-called "BDE" first became a topic of discussion and speculation back in 2018 when then-fiancée Ariana Grande responded in a since-deleted tweet to a fan asking about Pete's endowment with "like 10 inches?" before jokingly adding, "Oh f---...I mean...like a lil over a minute."

The comedian downplayed it, joking that her perspective is clearly skewed because she's such a petite person. The rumors apparently played a part in his relationship with Kim, too.

In a June episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star talked about how she felt some energy between them when they shared an on-screen kiss during her hosting appearance on "SNL" in October 2021.

After that, she admitted that she reached out to the show for his number. "I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him,'" she said. "I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my...I was just basically DTF."