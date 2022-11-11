Cold Case Team Investigating JonBenet Ramsey Murder 26 Years Later

Getty

JonBenet's half-brother reacted to the development -- calling it "Forward progress"

26 years ago this December, 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found murdered inside her family home in Boulder, Colorado, but the identity of her killer has remained a mystery all these years later.

And with her murder still unsolved, local police announced this week that they're taking new steps toward closing the case.

"As we approach the 26th anniversary of JonBenet Ramsey's homicide, the Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney's Office wanted to provide another update about the ongoing homicide investigation," read a release from the police department issued Wednesday.

"Since JonBenet's murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals," the statement continued, adding that Boulder PD has worked with the FBI, Colorado's Bureau of Investigation and "several" DNA labs around the country since the girl's 1996 murder.

Of the DNA evidence, authorities said they only have an "extremely small and complex" amount available and they've had "several discussions with private DNA labs about the viability of continued testing of DNA recovered from the crime scene and genetic genealogy analysis." They said those discussions "will continue" and they will conduct new tests whenever "there is proven technology that can" be used "reliably."

"As in any cold case homicide, the investigation can always benefit from the perspective of outside experts. So, in addition to talking with the private DNA labs, the Boulder Police Department will be consulting with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team in 2023," they then announced. "The Cold Case Review Team is comprised of professional investigative, analytical, and forensic experts from across the state. The Review Team is another tool to help further cold case homicide investigations, including making recommendations based on best practices in the investigative field."

In a statement, Police Chief Maris Herold added, "This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer. That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department."

The DA's office said they've "successfully prosecuted other cold case homicides and many murder cases" -- but added, "Whether it is DNA or other evidence, more is needed to solve this murder."

JonBenet's half brother John Ramsey reacted to the announcement by tweeting, "Interesting." He added, "This is positive. Forward progress. More work to be done to catch a killer but it can be done."