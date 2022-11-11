Kelsea Ballerini Reacts After Wearing the Same Dress As MacKenzie Porter at CMA Awards

Getty

The "Miss Me More" singer also posted a TikTok in response to a user who referred to her as "Smurfette"

Kelsea Ballerini is weighing in after she and fellow country singer MacKenzie Porter wore the same blue Balenciaga gown to the 2022 CMA Awards earlier this week.

On Thursday, the "Miss Me More" singer shared a TikTok video in which she revealed her reaction to wearing the same dress as Porter.

Ballerini, 29, dueted a video about the red carpet moment, and pointed out that people shouldn't compare their looks.

"It's giving, 'Blue is the moment.' It's giving, 'Great minds think alike,'" she said. "It's giving, 'I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it.' It's giving, 'Don't you dare do a "Who wore it better?"' or put [up] a side-by-side. It's rude."

"love you @MacKenzie Porter 💙" Ballerini wrote alongside the video, tagging the 32-year-old singer, who has yet to comment on the matching dress moment.

The "Miss Me More" singer also posted another TikTok in which she responded to a user who referred to her as a "Smurfette" because of the blue dress.

As David Guetta and Bebe Rexha's song, "I'm Good (Blue)" played in the background, Ballerini took a sip of wine while flipping off the camera.

"don't you just love when men…," she captioned the post.

When a fan commented on the video writing, "kelsea been really giving zero fs these days 👏🏻," she quipped, "i'm fresh out thank you for noticing hahaha."

Meanwhile, the Grammy nominee also shared another TikTok of herself posing for photos while wearing the Balenciaga gown.

"a little commotion for the dress," she captioned the video.

a little commotion for the dress," she captioned the video.