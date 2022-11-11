Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage During Love Is Blind Reunion

Netflix / Getty

Lachey cohosts the show with second wife Vanessa Lachey.

Nick Lachey has people talking over a comment he made during the "Love Is Blind" reunion that seemingly poked fun at his marriage to Jessica Simpson.

Both Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey cohost the reality dating show on Netflix and, during the reunion that dropped this week, he made the apparent dig while talking with contestant Matt Bolton.

On the show, Matt married Colleen Reed and the two seemed happy after saying "I do." The marriage was Matt's second. "It's always better the second time around," said Nick -- while sitting next to his wife -- before the two men fist-bumped and Matt reacted with a "Cheers to that."

Fans online were quick to make the connection between Nick's comment and his own first marriage to Simpson. She, however, hasn't reacted.

Though Jessica hasn't said anything about the perceived slight, she did have plenty to say about her marriage and subsequent divorce from Lachey in her 2020 memoir, "Open Book."

As the relationship began spiraling downhill following the start of their reality show, "Newlyweds," Simpson said she became jealous and would "accuse [Nick] of having a wandering eye." According to her, that would lead to him saying she "was the one causing the problems in our marriage," before simply falling off the grid.

"He would go out of town and not answer his phone. Vegas or Miami with his boys. Or he would just stay out late to teach me a lesson," she wrote. "He had a group of guy friends who used him to get into places and enjoy VIP treatment at strip clubs and bars. He liked that scene, and I thought it was gross."

When Simpson said she wanted a divorce, "he immediately tried to talk me out of leaving him," said Jessica -- who moved out when he was out of town, without telling him. "I wish we were the kind of people who could divorce and stay friends," she wrote, "We weren't, and I regret that my actions hurt him."

She said they slept together once more after they split -- but "there was no connection." She added, "I knew I would never see him again."