'Sibling Rivalry' Was Woman's Motive for Killing Sister and 3-Week-Old Niece, Police Say

Fresno Police Department

"The lies, the deception, and the evil intentions surrounding this case began to unravel."

An 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter were shot and killed in September -- and this week, the woman's older sister was arrested in connection to their deaths.

On Wednesday, Fresno Police arrested 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales (below), Yarelly's boyfriend. The pair were charged with two counts of murder, stemming from the deaths of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her baby girl, Celine (above).

"We can now say with complete certainty that we have those responsible for this homicide in custody," Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said in a press conference on Thursday. "We have the murder weapon, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, and we have a motive: jealousy and sibling rivalry."

"The last few days, they were detained," said Chief Balderrama, who added "the lies, the deception, and the evil intentions surrounding this case began to unravel" after Morales was identified as being the man in video authorities released following the shooting.

"They were interviewed by homicide detectives, and at which time they confessed to the crime, and led detectives to the whereabouts of the murder weapon," he also said.

Police initially responded to a report of multiple gunshots inside a residence on Saturday, September 24 around 7:20 in the morning. When they arrived, they entered the bedroom and found both Yanelly and her infant daughter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Balderrama said authorities believe the young mother was sleeping and holding onto her daughter when she was shot. Police have not said who they believe fired the gun.