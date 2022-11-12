Paris Hilton Reflects On Carter Reum Romance on First Wedding Anniversary: It's Been a 'Magical Whirlwind'

Getty

"No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I'm at home with you."

Paris Hilton is celebrating one year of marriage to her husband Carter Reum.

The reality star shared a sweet post on Instagram, in which she reflected on her romance with the businessman in honor of their one-year wedding anniversary on Friday.

Hilton, 41, posted a video that began with footage of herself from 2019.

"The best part of life is falling in love and being in love, it's the most incredible feeling in the world, and I have not felt it in so long," she said in the clip, before the words, "Until Carter," appeared on top of the video.

The clip then cut to a slideshow of memorable photos from their wedding day last November.

Alongside the video, the DJ gushed over her husband and their first year of marriage, calling Reum, 41, her "rock."

"This past year with you as husband and wife has been a magical whirlwind. 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻 No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I'm at home with you.🥰," Hilton began in the post's caption. "I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter."

"You are my rock and I'm so thankful to call you mine," she continued. "Carter, as my partner in life, number one hype man, and best friend, I love you so incredibly much."

"Cheers to being your #Wifey for lifey, and to our one year anniversary together. My 11:11 wishes finally came true with you. 💫💘👰🏼‍♀️💍💞," she concluded, adding the hashtags, "#1111 #ParisInLove #ForeverHiltonReum #OneYearMarried #OneYearAnniversary."

The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary -- as well as the first year of Hilton's company, 11:11 media -- with a star-studded bash on the Santa Monica Pier on Friday night. According to TMZ, celebs in attendance included Hilton's mom and sister, Kathy and Nicky Hilton, Rebel Wilson, Zedd, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot at the former's late grandfather Barron Hilton's Bel-Air estate in November 2021, with the reception also being held at the multimillion-dollar property. The wedding kicked off three days of celebrations.