Margot Robbie Reveals Her Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Dead In the Water

Getty

She also shares why she almost quit the business early in her career.

Margot Robbie won't be hitting the high seas anytime soon for her previously-announced "Pirates of the Caribbean" flick, which she now says is dead in the water.

In June 2020, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Robbie would star in a new female-fronted "Pirates" movie which would be completely separate from the previous franchise installments starring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. The movie would be "a wholly original story with new characters" and was to be written by Christina Hodson, who wrote "Birds of Prey."

But speaking with Vanity Fair for a new cover story, Robbie confirmed the project was no longer happening.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool," she said.

"But I guess they don't want to do it," she added, referring to Disney.

Elsewhere in the profile, she opened up about her rise to fame and explained that, in the early days, she had a hard time adjusting to the loss of privacy and her lack of financial security.

"Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, 'I don't think I want to do this,'" she recalled. "And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, 'Darling, I think it's too late not to.' That's when I realized the only way was forward."

Telling the publication she still feels like her job comes with the highest highs and some "really, really low" lows, she added that, "I guess if you’re lucky, it all balances out in the middle." Now, she at least feels she knows "how to go through airports, and now I know who's trying to f--- me over in what ways."

She also shared why she is very selective with that she shares about her personal life. She's been married to filmmaker and LuckyChap producing partner Tom Ackerley since 2016.