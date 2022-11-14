Taylor Lautner Marries Taylor Dome at California Winery

Getty

“'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

Taylor Lautner is married a married man.

The "Twilight" star married girlfriend Taylor Dome on Friday, November 11th at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California according to The Daily Mail .

She previously confirmed she would be taking his last name, meaning they are both Taylor Lautners now.

Dome is a registered nurse who met her now-husband when he took a break from his acting career. Lautner’s sister introduced the two.

"I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," Lautner told People . "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

The couple got engaged exactly one year before their wedding, on November 11th, 2021. Both confirmed the engagement by posting a photo of Lautner down on one knee in front of a fireplace surrounded by rose petals.

Since going public in 2018, fans have gotten an inside look into Lautner and Dome’s relationship --from Dome posting how Lautner got her through nursing school to her even comedically confessing that she was Team Edward when "Twilight" came out.

In a TikTok shared back in June, she particulate in the TikTok trend of showing "your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with." The first image she flashed on screen: Edward actor Robert Pattinson as they one.

She followed that up with a shot of Lautner, who played who played Pattinson’s rival in the franchise.

Fans also recently got a look into their September floral-themed bridal shower, which was filled with elegant white, green, and gold décor and details. Congratulations to the newlyweds!