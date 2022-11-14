Texas Teacher 'No Longer Employed' After Viral Video Telling Kids 'I Think My Race Is the Superior One'

Bohls Middle School/Facebook

"I'm going to call my father and tell him to post this," said one kid -- before the dad did just that, to his 1.5 million followers.

A teacher for the Pflugerville Independent School District is "no longer employed" after a video of him engaging in what they call an "inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable" discussion with middle school students went viral.

The teacher from Bohls Middle School has not been identified and it's unclear what sparked the conversation. However, in the video from his class, the man can be heard telling the kids, "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one."

After getting pushback from his students, he adds, "Let me finish. I think everybody thinks that and they're just not honest about it. I think everybody's a racist at that level."

At one point, one of the kids says, "I hope you know I'm famous. I'm going to put this on the internet. I'm going to call my father and tell him to post this" -- before the kid's dad, a producer with more that 1.5 million followers on Instagram, did just that.

"Every one knows my son ... I'm raising him to be strong and to voice his opinion no matter what he called me the other day and said dad I have a c im trying to get my grade up but my teacher is a racist," the father, Southside, wrote. "I thought he was trying to say because of his grade so today he sends me these videos this man told my child his race is superior."

"I don't understand how we're still in a world where I kno I am probably more intelligent I have accomplished way more in life than this guy," he continued. "legally my son Wants a education and he is being denied that this s--- is sad this is in Austin Texas this hurts my heart to see this I'm so angry I'm loss for words but I will stand up for my child and the other black and Spanish kings and queens in this video."

On Friday, the Pflugerville Independent School District first shared a statement saying the teacher had been "placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation," before confirming Monday he was "no longer employed by the district" and they were "actively looking for a replacement."

"We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School," the statement continued. "Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS staff work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students. The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools."

"We apologize to our students and families at Bohls Middle School for the undue stress or concern this has caused," they continued. "We have counselors and administrators available for any of our students and families who want to discuss this situation further."