Salma Hayek Gets Channing Tatum Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer

Mike Lane heads to London for "one last hurrah."
Channing Tatum is back to taking his clothes off ... this time for Salma Hayek ... in the first trailer for "Magic Mike's Last Dance."
The movie re-teams Tatum with director Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first film, as well as Reid Carolin, who wrote both previous movies.
It doesn't look like any of Mike's former dance buddies are back in this one, however -- with WB simply announcing that the film's cast includes Tatum, Hayek, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed and Vicki Pepperdine.
Here's the official synopsis from Warner Bros.:
"Magic" Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?
We'll see when the movie hits theaters February 10, 2023.