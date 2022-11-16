Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps a Special Place For His Newborn Son's Ashes in His Home

Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo says his newborn son’s final resting place will forever be at home with family.

During an episode of the Manchester United player's TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan, the 37-year-old professional athlete described the death of his newborn son, Angel, the "worst" moment of his life.

Back in October 2021, Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez announced they would be expecting a twin boy and girl. Upon the twins' delivery in April, Angel died at birth while the couple's daughter Bella survived.

In his interview, the soccer player revealed that Angel's body was cremated and they have a special place in his home alongside his late father.

"[My son’s] ashes are with me, like my Daddy, they are here in the house. It is something that I want to hold for the rest of my life and not throw to the ocean or to the sea," Ronaldo shared, his father died in 2005. "I keep [them] with me. They are next to my dad. I have a small church downstairs, a chapel, and I keep my daddy and my son there."

The CR7 Denim founder also explained the difficulties of celebrating his newborn daughter and simultaneously mourning the death of his son.

"It's crazy. I tried to explain sometimes to my family and even my close friends. I say, 'I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment.' I never felt. It is hard to explain," he continued. "It's so difficult. It's – you don't know if you cry or you don't know if you smile. Because it's something that you don't know how to react. You don't know what to do, to be honest."

Following the death of Angel, Ronaldo quickly returned to the soccer field. He shared just how tough it was to return to work and deal with a family tragedy.

He called it "probably the worst moments that I passed through my life, since my father died," Cristiano confessed. "When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal, and you have that problem, it's hard, you know, as human being that I am."

Ronaldo admitted that it was difficult for him and Rodrigez to understand why they had lost their newborn. "We don't understand why it happened to us. It was difficult, to be honest. It was very, very difficult to understand what's going on in that period of our life," he stated, mentioning his busy work schedule. "As you know, the football carries on there, so fast, many competitions, the football doesn't stop. We had many, many competitions."