Kim Kardashian and North West Post Adorable Holiday Moment with Ariana Grande Song

Kim Kardashian and North West are spreading some Christmas cheer!

The mother daughter duo took to their joint TikTok @kimandnorth to lip sync to Ariana Grande's Christmas hit "Santa Tell Me." The video showcases Kim and North sitting together and mouthing to the second verse of the song. North is taking the lead while Kim sings just a couple of lines before sweetly embracing her in a hug.

Fans absolutely love the moment as the video is currently one of their most popular with over 2 million likes.

The reality TV stars' TikTok account has nearly 10 million followers and over 163 million likes. The account first debuted in November 2021 with a video of the pair showing off Kylie Cosmetics, but has since taken on a variety of videos.

If the video above was not already a dead give away that North is clearly ready for Christmas, the video below proves just how festive she is feeling.

Kim and North’s account is the most active of the Kardashian-Jenner TikToks, and we cannot wait to see more holiday themed videos.