5 Wild Things That Actually Happened During Met Gala Episode of The Kardashians

It was a big year for "The Kardashians" at the Met Gala, as Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian attended with Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner. It was Khloe's first time going, meaning it was also the first time all the sisters were there together.

And while we all know what they wore on the red carpet that night, viewers of their reality show finally got some serious insight into just how hectic things were behind the scenes the day of the big event.

Going into the night, Kim was stressed about fitting into Marilyn Monroe's dress, Khloe was anxious in general about being on a red carpet and the entire family was a ball of nerves over the impeding verdict in their Blac Chyna trial.

Here's what went down in the hours before fashion's big night.

The Verdict Is In!

All season long, Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kris were all battling Rob Kardashian's ex in court after she sued them for defamation and intentional interference with contract after Rob and Chyna's reality show wasn't picked up for a second season. She believed they were the reason why it was axed by E!

As they were getting ready, they found out the verdict was in, as Kim wondered what Chyna could get out of them if she won. "Our dignity! Our f---ing dignity," Khloe responded, "The bad cannot win all the time. It just will set the tone that anyone can sue someone."

Though Kim said she's seen things "go really wrong" in court and it was a "scary position to be in," they learned moments later that they won the case. The two learned the news from Kris and Corey -- who were already in a car on the way to the red carpet -- and instantly started screaming.

"I wanna cry. I need a drink. Praise be to God. It took 6 years to get here," said a very relieved Kris. "I am so thrilled. Thank you lord. I've never prayed so hard in my life. I'm happy for Rob, I'm happy for my girls. I'm happy we can put this chapter of our lives behind us and move on to more joyful things in life."

Kim said the news made it so they could "really have fun" at the gala now -- before exclaiming, "Let's sue [Chyna] for our attorney's fees now. Who's with me? I'll represent us!"

Pete Davidson Gets the Spotlight

After some fans speculated that Pete Davidson was edited out of last week's episode, he was front and center in this one. While the two were getting ready together -- with Kim telling her then-boyfriend he looked "so f---ing handsome" in his tux -- Pete revealed he had hit on her at a prior Met Gala.

"Remember when I asked for you number at the last Met? And you pretended you couldn't give it to me because you had gloves on?" he said, as Kim joked, "Will you ask me again this time?"

"It was actually the nicest excuse ever," Pete continued. "I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car like, wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves. I thought that was really sweet."

When the two were making their way to the red carpet in an SUV, Pete also reflected on how busy they had been, after also appearing together and making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner the weekend before the Met.

"I wanted our first red carpet, for me to be in brown hair. I wanted it to be a non-fashion event," said Kim, who dyed her hair blonde for the Met Gala. Added Pete: "I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, but you know, to each his own."

Pete was also there as the whole family wound down together in a hotel suite with pizza and donuts after the event. At one point Kim asked if he wanted to shower with her "real quick" -- and Pete immediately booked it to the bathroom.

"That was quick, guys, that was a shower," Kim clarified after.

Khloe Kardashian Was a Ball of Nerves

Khloe has been pretty open about her anxiety issues all season, especially when it comes to doing public events amid personal crises the entire world knows about already. The Chyna verdict compounded her stress, so a weight was lifted there before hitting the red carpet.

But, that being said, she was still feeling nervous.

She decided that she was going to wear sunglasses on the red carpet, calling them a "security blanket." Kylie, in a confessional, said she totally understood the anxiety and "how mean the media can be sometimes," but initiated "Operation Get Khloe's Confidence Back" to talk her out of the sunnies.

Kim too was "angrily texting" her sister, telling her she couldn't wear them on the carpet, and Khloe eventually agreed. While she was pictured wearing them once or twice in photos from that night, most of her pictures from the arrivals line were sunglasses-free and downright gorgeous.

Kourtney and Travis' Lip Service

At the Met Gala and almost every other red carpet Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have done together, they've grossed some people out with their extreme PDA. It wasn't just lip-locks that had people talking, but the tongue touches that kept happening in photos.

Before leaving for the event, the two practiced their tongue-touch yet again, before Kourtney explained just why they do it.

"I don't want to get lipstick all over him and I don't want to like ruin my lipstick, but we also don't want to not kiss, so we'll kiss with our tongues," she said.

And there you have it.

Kendall Peed In a Bucket

Yep, that's an actual thing that happened and was easily one of the funniest moments of the entire episode.

As she headed to the event in her oversized gown, Kendall was already starting to have a bit of a panic attack and needed to stop for some fresh air. But things really got awkward for her when she suddenly needed to go to the bathroom ... and had no way to do it in her giant dress.

"Kendall, we have the ice bucket," said someone in her team, with the thought being she could just put it under the dress and go, without having to take it off or squeeze into a small space.

"That is so mortifying. Whoever has to deal with my pee later, I'm so sorry," Jenner exclaimed. "Someone needs to put on music, I can't let you guys listen to me pee. Prada, I'm so sorry!"

With that, she positioned it under her and the cameras cut. When they turned back on, she said going in the bucket was the "best decision I ever made," before realizing she had "pee on my feet."

Want to relive the Met Gala? Check out the gallery below. The season finale of "The Kardashians" airs next week on Hulu.