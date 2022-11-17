Jimmy Fallon Addresses Twitter Death Hoax After Elon Musk Shrugs Off Request For Help

Youtube/Getty

Jimmy Fallon is back from the dead!

During his opening monologue on Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the 48-year-old late night host addressed the hashtag, #RIPJimmyFallon, which trended on Twitter earlier in the week.

As a gospel choir sang "He's alive! He's alive!" Fallon entered the stage to preach about his near death experience.

"I've been to the other side!" he testified. "I've seen the Pearly Gates! I've paid $8 for that blue check mark in the sky but I want you all to know I wouldn't leave this earth until my job is done and tonight my job is to entertain you!"

He then began his monologue.

"I don't know if you guys saw this but for the last 24 hours, #RIPJimmyFallon has been trending on Twitter. Even worse, when they heard I died, Ticketmaster kicked me out of line for Taylor Swift tickets," he cracked.

"Right after it happened, I was so touched that NBC immediately called and asked, 'How can we turn this into another Law & Order?'" the comedian joked.

When #RIPJimmy Fallon began to circulate on the social media platform, Fallon sent a plea to the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who shrugged off his cry for help.

"Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon," he tweeted on Tuesday, to which Musk eventually replied, "Fix what?"

He later added, "Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!? Say something that only the real Jimmy would say ..."

This isn’t the first time Twitter has attempted to kill off the television personality either.

Last night, Fallon opened up about his first death hoax on Twitter a decade ago. "It happened to me once before," he explained. "I died about 10 years ago on Twitter, so it wasn't as traumatic this time."

Fallon joked that the first time he died on Twitter "people cared" and he was flooded with concerned phone calls about his well being. This time, however, that wasn't the case. "I didn't hear anything from Timberlake," he said, referring to close friend Justin Timberlake. "Nothing. Timberlake, nothing. I expect flowers tomorrow."

The hoax is just another example of how verification and fact-checking has faltered since Musk took over at Twitter and his plans for Twitter Blue..

For $8 monthly, the Tesla CEO announced that Twitter Blue will allow all users to purchase a blue verified checkmark next to their profiles. The checkmark has historically only been offered to public figures, celebrities and other influential people in order to help the online community easily identify them.