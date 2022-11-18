Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds With Heartfelt And Comedic Speech

Getty

She also called her mother-in-law a "little hussy" in the process.

Blake Lively delivered one helluva speech celebrating husband Ryan Reynolds on Thursday night as the actor picked up a prestigious Hollywood honor.

The "Deadpool" star was honored with the 36th American Cinematheque Award -- and Lively, who is currently pregnant with their fourth child, paid tribute to her other-half on stage before he accepted his award.

The "Gossip Girl" actress praised Reynolds for how he behaves "with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic…"

Blake credited Ryan's strong character to his home country Canada, which he now loves to now give back to. The actress commented that her husband always "quietly and visibly," shows up, and always comes home.

"And now I am his home and our girls are his home. And just like that 19 year old boy, he races home. Whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hardwired to get home," she continued. "If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home."

Lively also got a good laugh out of the audience when she joked her husband's DNA is "distinctly Canadian" -- and was "spun one magical night in 1976 between the bedsheets of James and Tammy Reynolds."

Ryan’s mother happened to be in the audience, with Blake calling her out by cracking, "I’m looking at you Tam Tam, you little hussy!"

While both Blake was clearly proud of the honor bestowed on him, she also joked near the end of her speech, "Honestly, guys, please stop giving Ryan awards — [we're] running out of precious shelf space for my tchotchkes."