Why Travis Barker Was Unfazed Filming Semen Retrieval for The Kardashians

Getty

"I don't care if I'm c—ming in a cup or whatever. It's real life."

When it comes to the intimate details of his fertility journey with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker is proud to be an open book.

Speaking to GQ for their Men of the Year issue, the Blink 182 drummer spoke about his refreshing candor when it comes to sharing the intimate details of his IVF journey with the "Kardashians" star.

Barker and Kardashian have been transparent with their desire to welcome another child and have documented their many doctors appointments on her family's Hulu reality show -- including one where he had to give a semen sample, in which Travis and Kourtney turned their mics off and asked the camera crew to leave.

"If any of that can help people – seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real," the 47-year-old musician explained.

Barker revealed he hopes his honesty will normalize the role men have to play in their partner's fertility struggles, and he's willing to bare it all on the screen.

"I don't care if I'm c—ming in a cup or whatever. It's real life," the musician confessed. "And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know? I've never been fazed by any of that."

Travis and Kourtney have since pressed pause on IVF treatments.

"It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," Kardashian told WSJ Magazine in September.

In an April episode of "The Kardashians," the poosh founder admitted that the road down IVF "hasn't been the most amazing experience" and vented about some of the comments she's seen since starting treatments to her mother Kris Jenner.

"Every single person on social media is like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,' 'Kourtney's gained so much weight,'" she said. "It's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through. The medication they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

"I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us," she said, while also theorizing the medication "put me into depression."