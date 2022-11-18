Why Zoe Kravitz Decided to Remove Dozens of Tattoos After Turning 30

Getty

"I don't need this on my body."

Zoe Kravitz is rethinking a few choices from her past.

In an interview with GQ, the "Batman" star got candid about her decision to remove dozens of tattoos she's collected over the years -- including a star on her middle finger she got when she was just 18.

According to the publication, Kravitz has recently been in the process of "shredding some of her youth" -- with the actress saying she's come to the realization that her public persona "isn't me." Ditching some of her ink is part of that process.

"Just things, I'm like, 'I don't need this on my body,'" she explained to the publication.

Of growing older, she said she did have a period where she was "romanticizing the 'old is domestic' thing" -- something she's now "done" doing.

"There's something romantic and exciting about being like, 'Oh, I'm an adult. I stay home and cook now. I bake bread," she told the publication.

"Then I think you do that for a couple years and you realize there's still a lot of life to be had.," she added. "It's cute for a minute and then it's not."

Elsewhere in her conversation with GQ, the "High Fidelity" star gushed about her relationship with Channing Tatum, as well as opened up about her divorce from Karl Glusman. Kravitz tied the knot with Glusman in 2019 before the couple went their separate ways and finalized their divorce in 2021. Zoe began dating the "Magic Mike" actor the same year.

"He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz said of Tatum. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

She credited Tatum, 42, for being there to comfort her in times of stress on the set of the movie "Pussy Island," which marks her directorial debut and stars Tatum.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever -- he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," Kravitz continued. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Kravitz shared that her divorce from Glusman has taught her to prioritize her needs when it comes to marriage and children.

"I just learned to think about who I am and what I want. You meet someone who's amazing and wants to marry you, and there's nothing wrong with that," she said. "If there's nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them and that's what you do."