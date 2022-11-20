18 Actors Who Likely Won't Work Together Ever Again

Getty

"It was truly, without exception, the worst experience of my life."

It's not always easy to get along with co-workers -- especially when you're both stuck on a set far from home for months at a time. For actors and actresses, they are often forced to spend copious amounts of time in an unfamiliar place with their cast mates while working on a movie or TV show. Over time, personalities can clash and tensions can rise. Unfortunately, things sometimes get so heated between co-stars that they vow to never work with one another ever again.

Read on to find out why these actors won't be collaborating again...

Geena Davis worked with Bill Murray on their film "Quick Change" but she believes she should have walked away from the film from the very beginning. In her memoir, Geena explained that she began feeling uncomfortable around Bill during the audition process when he "insisted" she use a massage device called The Thumper.

Despite the alleged incident, Geena decided to move forward with the film -- but claimed she was verbally berated by Bill on set. She also recalled a moment in which Bill allegedly screamed at her for being late, despite the fact she had been waiting on a wardrobe adjustment. Geena hasn't seen or worked with Bill since then and probably never will.

"I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn't have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I'd known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn't," Geena told The Times.

There's a pretty small chance of Freddie Prinze Jr. ever working with Kiefer Sutherland again because he literally decided to walk away from the world of acting for a long while after the two were co-stars. When Freddie wrapped filming alongside Kiefer on "24," he ended up going to work for wrestling promoter Vince McMahon. Looking back, Freddie says working with Kiefer had been a terrible experience.

"Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world. That's not me talking trash, I'd say it to his face, I think everyone that's worked with him has said that. I just wanted to quit the business after that. So, I just sort of stopped," Freddie told ABC News.

James Franco and Tyrese Gibson worked together on the 2006 film "Annapolis" but there was reportedly a lot of drama between the pair. During filming, both actors took their roles seriously but James took things to the next level by Method acting. Tyrese says things got so intense that during rehearsals for fight scenes, James was allegedly "full-on hitting." Despite his pleas, he said James never lightened up. While James has later tried to put the rift behind them and has publicly apologized to Tyrese, the feeling isn't mutual.

"I never want to work with him again, and I'm sure he feels the same way. It felt very personal. It was f---ed up," Tyrese told Playboy in 2007, per Uproxx.

George Clooney had a difficult time working with director David O. Russell on the set of "Three Kings" and has no plans to ever do it again. George explained that David was overall an unpleasant person while directing the flick and despite trying to ease tensions on set by calmly talking through issues, George claims David continued to have angry outbursts on set. Things came to a head when David allegedly pushed an extra to the ground and George stepped in -- and ended up in a physical altercation with him. George finished the movie but says "life's too short" to ever go through that again.

"Finally, he apologized, but I walked away. By then the Warner Bros. guys were freaking out. David sort of pouted through the rest of the shoot and we finished the movie, but it was truly, without exception, the worst experience of my life," George reportedly told Playboy.

When Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte starred in "I Love Trouble" together, there certainly was trouble between them. Even after they finished filming, the drama continued as the pair both had negative things to say about each other in the press. Julia says it all began when they met for the first time -- and it sounds like they still haven't made amends.

"From the moment I met him we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally we get on each other's nerves," she told The New York Times, adding that while he could be "completely charming and very nice, he's also completely disgusting. He's going to hate me for saying this, but he seems to go out of his way to repel people."

While Nick reportedly said Julia was not a nice person, she later admitted that she knows she used to be a "selfish brat" on sets.

It's safe to say that Charlie Sheen and Selma Blair won't be working together in the future after what happened on the set of "Anger Management." According to TMZ, things grew hostile when Selma accused Charlie of being a slacker who didn't learn his lines. Selma ended up getting fired -- and later retaliated by suing for the $1.2 million she would have made if she would have continued working. Years later, it became apparent that the duo hadn't made amends when Charlie was asked about his former co-stars, Selma and Jenny McCarthy.

"I'd like to mash those two together and then kick them to the curb. They deserve each other," Charlie said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere were supposed to star in "The Lords of Flatbush" together but the actors just couldn't get along. Sylvester claims Richard was aggressive while they were simulating a fight scene but there was an alleged lunchtime incident that really pushed things over the edge. Sylvester said that both men were keeping warm and eating in the back of a car but he was worried about Richard's messy lunch getting on his clothing. Sylvester claimed that he warned his co-star not to get food on his pants but it didn't take long for Sylvester to end up with a mustard stain. He said he finally elbowed Richard and pushed him out of the car.

"The director had to make a choice: one of us had to go, one of us had to stay. Richard was given his walking papers and to this day seriously dislikes me," Sylvester said.

Bruce Willis may be retired now but director Kevin Smith had such a bad experience with him on the set of 2010's "Cop Out" that they never worked together again. Despite Kevin revealing he took a major pay cut just for the chance of working with Bruce, the experience ended up being very unpleasant. In his book, Kevin called Bruce "the unhappiest, most bitter, and meanest emo-bitch I've ever met at any job I've held down." According to Kevin, the pair even almost got into a physical altercation.

When Willis announced his aphasia diagnosis in 2022, Smith tweeted, "Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan - so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family."

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron went head-to-head both on-and-off screen while filming "Mad Max: Fury Road," according to the latter. Looking back on the experience, Charlize admits that the actors seemed to be affected by the grueling filming conditions, which required them to spend a long period of time in the heat and "nothingness" of the desert.