Christina Ricci Had to Sell Her Designer Handbags, Jewelry to Pay For 'Financial Traumas' During Divorce

Getty

Christina Ricci is getting candid about how she financed "certain traumas" in her personal life.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress revealed she sold "a lot of things," including designer handbags, to help pay for her messy divorce from ex-husband James Heerdegen.

"There are certain things that I have collected, certain bags," Ricci, 42, said. "I had quite a Chanel-handbag collection for a while, but I sold a lot of things."

When asked what inspired her decision to sell her personal items, she replied, "Well, certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations, fighting restraining orders."

"Having said that, I'm absolutely doing fine, there's no issue," Ricci added. "But I learnt to use these investment pieces in different ways. I also had a Chanel Fine Jewellery collection that I put to good use."

In July 2020, the "Yellowjackets" star filed for divorce from Heerdegen, a film producer, after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences at the time, per TMZ. The former couple -- who share 8-year-old son Freddie -- met in 2011 on the set of "Pan Am," and tied the knot in 2013.

Shortly before she filed for divorce, Ricci was granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen following an alleged altercation in which the "Wednesday" star claimed her ex spit on her.

The following January, per TMZ, Ricci filed to get a restraining order again Heerdegen, accusing him of physically and emotionally abusing her for years, including during the coronavirus lockdown -- claims he denied. She obtained the domestic violence restraining order, with Heerdegen being forbidden from getting within 100 yards of Ricci, their son and their dog. He also tried to get a restraining order against her, but it was denied.

The divorce was finalized later that year. Ricci has sole legal custody of Freddie, and Heerdegen was granted visitation rights.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, the "Speed Racer" actress reflected on her divorce, admitting that some of the rather unhealthy decisions she made in relationships "100 percent" stemmed from her difficult childhood.

Ricci added that it took her "a really long time" to realize that she needed to get out.

"I think with those things ... Well, I can't speak for everyone, but it took me a long time to admit to myself what was going on, what it should be called," she said. "Denial is very strong. Of course you don’t want to accept that the worst possible thing is happening and that you put yourself in that situation. So it took me a really long time to realize that."