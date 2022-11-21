JoJo Siwa Doesn't Think She'll Talk to Candace Cameron Bure Ever Again After 'Traditional Marriage' Comments

Getty

"I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's s----y."

JoJo Siwa is doubling down on her criticism of Candace Cameron Bure after she called out the actress over her "traditional marriage" comments.

While speaking to PEOPLE at Disney+'s "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" on Sunday, the social media star - who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and previously had a public feud with Bure -- further explained her thoughts on the "Fuller House" star's recent controversial comments, in which she said Great American Family holiday films will "keep traditional marriage at the core," instead of featuring same-sex couples.

Siwa, 19, -- who previously described Bure's remarks as "rude and hurtful" -- said she and Bure, 46, have not spoken since she slammed her on social media, and said she doesn't think they will in the future.

"We have not [talked], and I don't think we ever will again," she told PEOPLE. "That's what's f---ed up. You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's s----y."

Also during her interview, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum opened up about how she plans to use her large platform and influence.

"As I'm getting older, I'm starting to realize what an impact I really do get to have," said Siwa, who shared that she's "learning that I have a chance to use my voice, use my platform for something good and to change the world for the better."

She then reflected on how she's become a figure in the queer community, while also reacting to those who have rallied behind her criticism of Bure.

"I think that's a really cool position to be in," Siwa said, adding, "I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice."

It all began last Monday when The Wall Street Journal dropped a profile on Bure, in which she explained her decision to start doing holiday movies for the new Christian-focused channel, praising the network as being filled with "Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

She criticized Hallmark, calling it "a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership," before saying same-sex couples likely wouldn't be featured in Great American Family's programming. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told WSJ.

Following Bure's comments, Siwa called out Bure on Instagram over her comments about GAF focusing on "traditional marriage," describing her remarks as "rude and hurtful."

"honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," the "Dance Moms" alum a photo of a news article about Bure's comments. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Meanwhile, Bure's "Full House" and "Fuller House" co-star, Jodie Sweetin, was among those who expressed their support for Siwa after she slammed Bure.

Sweetin, 40, commented on Siwa's Instagram post, writing, "You know I love you ❤️❤️."

"Having Jodie Sweetin agree with what I was saying and that meant a lot because she is a really kind, good human who is doing good for the world," Siwa told PEOPLE on Sunday.

Bure later responded to some of the backlash and criticism she's received over the comments, releasing a lengthy statement, which she also shared on social media. (See above.)

"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she wrote in part.

However, in the wake of Bure's apology, Siwa told PEOPLE that she suggests the Hallmark alum agree to GLAAD's invitation to "come have a conversation."

"That's what I would want Candace to do," she said. "I would want her to have a conversation with GLAAD. Because even though I am educated, GLAAD is such an incredible organization. [GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis] is a genius when it comes to the gay community. And I think that Candace having a conversation with her would be not only eye-opening to Candace but eye-opening to a whole world of people who might have those same beliefs."

Siwa and Bure publicly feuded online over the summer after the Internet personality named "The View" alum as the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met in a TikTok, which has since been deleted.

The video sparked a wild back-and-forth on social media, with the origin of the drama stemming back to a red carpet encounter from years ago when Siwa claimed Bure allegedly snubbed her after she asked for a photo.