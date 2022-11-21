North West Recruits Lizzo for Epic TikTok Video

TikTok

Kim Kardashian's daughter was definitely feeling special during Lizzo's tour.

North West is no stranger to posting videos to the TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian -- but over the weekend, she enlisted the services of another A-lister for her latest clip.

On Saturday, Kim treated her daughter and her best friend Ryan to tickets to Lizzo's second Los Angeles show, which also happened to be the final date of the singer's North American "The Special Tour."

And North got quote the special treatment by not only meeting the Grammy-nominated singer, but getting her in on one of her videos!

In the first video North posted from the event showed her, Ryan and Lizzo herself standing in formation -- the two young girls in matching pink outfits, while the singer stage stage-ready in an also-pink costume.

The footage shows them doing choreography from one of the platform's trending dance routines -- jumping, kicking and, at the end, bursting into laughter.

A second TikTok showcases the girls at their balcony seats, with North chanting "Lizzo!" while waiting with the rest of the crowd for the star to make her grand entrance. The clip also shows some of the performer's opening song, "The Sign."

North West and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok currently has almost 10 million followers and 178 million likes.