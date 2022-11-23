Everything You Should Be Watching On TV Thanksgiving Day 2022

Getty

There’s no shortage of things to watch during your time off on Turkey Day!

Thanksgiving is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, being surrounded by family, friendship, food -- and great TV! While the meal is being prepped and the apple pie is being baked, make sure to take some time to relax and enjoy holiday programming to get you in the spirit.

Begin the day with the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and then tune into The National Dog Show later in the day. And, of course, there's always plenty of football being broadcast for all the sports fans in the family.

Find out what you should be watching on Thanksgiving...

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs from 9 AM to 12 PM in all time zones and will also be rebroadcast from 2 PM to 5 PM ET. It can be viewed on NBC or can be streamed on Peacock, its website or its app. The parade will also be available on any streamer that offers NBC in its packages including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

This year's parade will include several new balloons including a giant Bluey and Greg from "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." Old favorites will also return like Pikachu, Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants. Floats will include performances from Jordin Sparks, Big Time Rush, Fitz and the Tantrums and Joss Stone. Of course, Santa will close out the event along with all his holiday helpers.

The National Dog Show

This year marks the 21st anniversary of The National Dog Show being broadcast on NBC. The competition, hosted by actor John O'Hurley, will be aired immediately following the parade at 12 PM in all time zones. Viewers can tune in on NBC as well as NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

Football

Sports fans can tune in to three different football games on Thursday including the Lions' 83rd annual Thanksgiving game and ​the Cowboys' 55th Thanksgiving game. The games are set to be spread out throughout the day -- making it easy to catch them all.