NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure.

NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke.

It was September 26 that 23-year-old Brentt Leakes suffered both congestive heart failure and a stroke that left him unable to walk and struggling with his speech, as first reported by TMZ in early October.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum shared a series of photos and video clips showing how much hard work Brentt put in during his time in a rehabilitation facility.

Nene's followers got to see him working on coordination and walking while strapped into a raised harness keeping him upright and mobile. In one shot, NeNe could be seen looking down on him as he slept. "Nothing but God," she captioned this image.

In a triumphant video, that manages to be also beautifully hilarious, Brennt can be seen shaking his head and rolling his eyes as he's filmed simply walking down the halls -- but it's easy to see why his family sees this as miraculous.

"HE's Walking and Talking," NeNe writes on another slide, with an emoji of praying hands. In another she notes, "Home just in time for The holidays," while she praises his nurses in multiple slides.

It is incredible juxtaposing those videos of him smiling and walking out -- and even reacting a little annoyed because it's just so beautifully normal for a 23-year-old young man -- with some of the footage of him in the more intense rehab.

It's hard to fathom what an emotional challenge this has been for the entire family these past two months, and how much hard work Brennt has put in to achieve this incredible outcome.

Nene's boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, shared video to his own Instagram Stories on Tuesday, as captured by Atlanta Black Star, of Brentt joining him and Nene for dinner at Nobu in Atlanta. He captioned it, "My guy is back." Brentt also shared the clip to his own IG Stories, per the outlet.

NeNe first opened up about Brentt's health crisis two weeks after it began in another IG Stories video, captured here by TMZ.

She confirmed that he didn't drink or do drugs or have HIV or Covid, which were all possible reasons he could have suffered such serious health issues at his age. At the time, NeNe said doctors were still uncertain what caused the crisis.