10 Stars Who Had Children While They Were Still Teens

"But the day they came to take my baby away, I whispered to her, 'You remember this, I'll see you when you're 18.' I always knew that. I always knew we would get back."

Most people choose to wait to have children until they’re well into adulthood but life doesn’t always go according to plan. Some people end up welcoming children much earlier than anticipated -- even as young as their teenage years. While becoming a parent before you turn 20 has its challenges, many teen moms have impressively managed to raise a child while also starting a successful career. That even includes a few celebrities who have found fame, all while juggling the responsibility of taking care of a child.

Find out what these stars had to say about being a teen mom…

Social media star Sophia Grace rose to fame as a little girl on "The Ellen Show." While she’s put her days of rapping Nicki Minaj songs on television behind her, she’s now getting ready to enter a new phase of her life -- as a mom! The 19-year-old recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend. Despite the criticism about becoming a young mom, Sophia says she’s just focusing on the positive.

"I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby. Usually most people are like, 'You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine," Sophia told E! News. "But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions. I just feel it's about the person themselves. And as long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."

Jamie Lynn Spears was a Nickelodeon star when she announced she was expecting her first child at just 16. Despite her family encouraging her to end the pregnancy or put the baby up for adoption, Jamie Lynn decided she wanted to raise the baby herself. She took a break from the spotlight and moved home to Mississippi to prepare to become a mom, which she admits was a very difficult period of time in her life.

"I think that the easy thing for possibly then would have been like, 'Let’s just get this over with and like you go back to being the perfect little sister, because that’s your role.' I just, like, thank God I stood up for myself and said exactly what I wanted," Jamie Lynn shared.

When Solange Knowles was 17 years old, she tied the knot with her high school sweetheart Daniel Smith. Just a year later, she gave birth to the couple’s son. Looking back, Solange admits having a child that young was a scary decision, but one she doesn’t regret at all.

"You will be terrified, and it’s ok that you don’t know what the future holds. Some people will count you out because of the decision you’ve made to bring another life into the world so young, but you made the decision out of love and will live with the decision in love," she wrote in a letter to her teenage self.

Before Sofia Vergara was a superstar, she tied the knot with her high school boyfriend when she was just 18. A year later, the couple welcomed their son Manolo and Sofia says that while it was a lot of responsibility, it was a great experience because she had so much energy for everything.

"When I had Manolo, I was 19, and I had the energy for everything," she told Redbook. "It’s a big responsibility; you can’t go out much at night. Instead of buying a pair of shoes, you have to buy diapers. When you have a kid, you have to be more mature."

When "Real Housewives" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann was 19, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter Brielle. Although she says it was a scary experience at first, she had the full support of her parents -- and it ended up being one of the best things to ever happen to her.

"Man if you guys only knew how scared I was when I found out I was pregnant with her! Now @briellebiermann is 19 almost 20.. and she was one of the best things that EVER happened to me, I also will never forget how supportive my parents were when I told them I was pregnant! #GodsGreatestGift," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Jourdan Dunn’s modeling career was taking off when she found out she was pregnant at 18. Thankfully, designers were accommodating and Jean Paul Gaultier even designed her a special look to walk the runway when she was seven-months pregnant. Although she admits she was nervous at first, her mom was with her every step of the way.

"I asked myself ‘Can I be responsible for another human being? Like, what the hell!’ I was lucky I had my mum to guide me, but at the same time she let me learn to trust my own instincts," Jourdan told Fashion Magazine.

Suzanne Somers was married to her first husband Bruce Somers when she found out she was pregnant at 19. Looking back, she says tying the knot so young was a mistake and after she had an affair, the relationship ended. Although she was no longer in an unhappy marriage, she admits she had a lot of trouble caring for her son on her own.

"I was left with a new set of crises, feeding and clothing a baby and keeping a roof over our heads. I decided to try modeling, including doing nude photos one time when I needed money for my son's medical bills," Suzanne told People.

When Whoopi Goldberg was just a teenager, she struggled with drug addiction. She eventually sought help from drug counselor Alvin Martin -- and the pair ended up tying the knot. They welcomed their first child when Whoopi was 18 but split a few years later. While times were tough for the mother-daughter duo, they eventually moved to Hollywood and Whoopi got her big break.

"I know what it’s like with the food stamps, because my mom has her [Welfare] cards framed. Seriously…I remember that. I remember we had the one room space and we slept in the bed together. I remember when we wanted to travel we would drive across the country in broke down bugs," Whoopi’s daughter Alex said of her early childhood.

Long before the late Anna Nicole Smith was a Playboy model, she was a mom. After getting married at 17, she welcomed her son Daniel a year later. Just a few years after that, Anna Nicole landed the cover of Playboy and a contract with Guess. She even had her own reality show where Daniel was often featured. Unfortunately, Daniel passed away at age 20 on September 10, 2006 after an accidental overdose and Anna Nicole died just a few months later. Anna is survived by her daughter Dannielynn, who was born September 7, 2006.

Roseanne Barr was 17 when she found out she was expecting her first child. The comedian decided against keeping the baby and ultimately gave her up for adoption. When Roseanne rose to fame, tabloids found out about the adoption and tracked down her daughter, who was a teenager at the time. Roseanne was thankfully able to personally connect with her daughter before it all made headlines.