These ​Celebrities All Included Some Wild Things in Their Wills

Celebrities often live a life of luxury and after they pass away, they want to make sure that they leave their riches in the right hands. While most create trusts for their children and arrange donations to charity, some stars get a little more specific about how to manage their estate after their death.

In fact, some late celebs have left behind some pretty eccentric demands, like intergalactic burials and very specific animal care instructions. More than a few have even left millions behind for their beloved pets. Although their requests may not be typical, friends and family have done their best to honor the final wishes of these famous faces.

Read on to find out what these celebrities included in their wills…

Khloé Kardashian recently revealed that her will has a clause about her beauty routine! She explained that if anything unfortunate were to happen to her and she was stuck in a coma, she requires someone to come give her a manicure every week.

"My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week. And that's in my will because people are going to visit me," Khloé shared on "The Kardashians."

Designer Alexander McQueen thought of his pets when it came time to write his will. Before his passing, he decided to leave much of his fortune to his family and charity but put aside £50,000 just for his dogs. The canine trio, Minter, Juice and Callum, reportedly received as much as Alexander’s longtime housekeepers. Alexander also donated £100,000 to the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and the Blue Cross Animal Welfare Charity, which provide care for abandoned animals and help find them homes.

"It is a touching tribute to his obvious love for his dogs and his legacy will allow us to help many thousands more sick and homeless animals across the UK," Blue Cross chief executive Kim Hamilton said.

Prior to Tupac's passing, he had a conversation with the Outlawz, sharing that he wanted his friends to smoke his ashes if he were to pass away. He even mentioned it in his song "Black Jesuz." After Tupac's untimely death, his friends followed through with the request, which was inspired by Native American tradition.

"He was giving us some history on where it came from, what he learned about it, why it was something he thought was interesting. ‘Wouldn't that be some s--- if one of us died, just so we always a part of each other [if] we did that? Wouldn't that be something?' S--- you talk about when you young and you high," the Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean told Vlad TV.

Marilyn Monroe didn't have the best relationship with her family throughout her life so when she passed, her will actually left the majority of her personal belongings to her acting coach, Lee Strasberg and his wife. She also left the couple with ownership of 75% of her intellectual property. The remainder of her intellectual property rights and personal belongings were left to her therapist, Dr. Marianne Kris.

Unfortunately, the portion of her estate that was left in control of her acting coach eventually ended up in the hands of Anna Mizrahi. After the passing of Lee's wife, he married the young actress, who then took control of the estate when he died. Anna went on to make millions licensing Marilyn's name and image on numerous products.

Musician Dusty Springfield's will left some very specific instructions about her beloved pet cat Nicholas. She left the elderly cat to her friend Lee Everett-Alkin, who was requested to only feed the feline baby food imported from Britain and serenade her every night with music from Dusty's catalog. She also requested that the cat live in a 7-foot indoor tree house lined with scratch pads and catnip as well as have his bed lined with her own pillowcases and nightgown.

"Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry requested in his will that he be buried in space. After passing in 1991, Gene eventually got his wish when his wife arranged for a portion of his cremated remains to be sent to space on a rocketship in 1997. The flight was sent into orbit around the Earth and eventually disintegrated upon reentering the atmosphere.

After the passing of Gene’s wife, memorial spaceflight company Celestis Inc arranged for both of the couple's remains to be sent to deep space in a spacecraft that will not fall back into Earth’s orbit.

Businesswoman Leona Helmsley, who earned the nickname "Queen of Mean" during her life, left only a part of her fortune to her family. In her will, she reportedly left behind $10 million to her brother, $5 million to her grandsons and a whopping $12 million to her beloved dog Trouble for "purposes related to the provision of care for dogs."

Iconic magician Harry Houdini left behind a special request for his wife Bess. He asked that she hold yearly séances on his death date in order for him to have the chance to communicate from the afterlife. The pair even created secret code words so that Bess would know if it was truly him. They agreed that Bess would perform séances for 10 years and if no contact was ever made, she would stop after a decade. Unfortunately, Houdini never came through.