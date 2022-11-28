Howard Stern Accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'Showing Off' Wealth While 'There Are People Struggling Out There'

Getty

"She kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with."

Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey's social media activity, accusing her of being a show-off.

On his radio show this morning, he stated that Winfrey is "not embarrassed by her wealth at all," before claiming she "loves showing it off on Instagram" by highlighting her sprawling farm in Montecito, California.

"It’s f---ing mind blowing you when you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her," he continued -- as cohost Robin Quivers interjected, "She's not a car!"

"She kinda is. She's got servants and people cooking. It's f---ing wild," he soldiered on. "She knows how to be rich. But she kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with. I don't think that people should show off their wealth."

Quivers tried to explain Winfrey's posts, suggesting O was simply "showing you her life" and wasn't "showing off."

"Well you gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin," Stern pushed back. "You got to. You gotta kind of think about people who don't have to eat. You know what I'm saying? I mean, come on. You gotta be a little bit aware of this s---."

Quivers again challenged Stern, asking him, "If you don't show your wealth, are they getting fed?" He admitted that, no, they wouldn't.

"I make a good living, and I'm having trouble watching Oprah," he then continued. "I go, wow, look what's going on over there. Her estate is unbelievable. When she goes shopping, she goes shopping in her backyard cause everything is growing back there. Like, there's a farm back there."

The radio host went on to comment on Winfrey's "nice figure" in videos shared this past weekend, as she welcomed women from her South African school, The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy For Girls, to her home to celebrate Thanksgiving -- something which has become an annual tradition.

"If I was those African girls, I'd refuse to leave that place," he said. "The girls, they are so sweet. I think they believe Oprah's God because let me tell you, she provides, she gives them an education. She gives them meals and they love her."

He commended that as "impressive," before adding, "I gotta be honest. I mean, you know, it's real charity work."