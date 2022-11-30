Fleetwood Mac Singer, Keyboardist Christine McVie Dead at 79

Getty

Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for the legendary Fleetwood Macm has died. She was 79.

The singer's family confirmed the news Wednesday in a post to her official Facebook page, writing, "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness."

The statement added she was with her family when she died.

"We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally," the statement concluded. "RIP Christine McVie."

The band released a statement on her passing as well, also shared to her Facebook page.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," they wrote. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the statement concluded. "She will be so very missed."

McVie joined the band in 1970, after marrying the band's bassist John McVie in 1968. The pair divorced in 1976, but continued to perform together throughout the band's history. She also released three solo albums in her life, including one released before she joined Fleetwood Mac and two after. She and Lindsey Buckingham also released an album together in 2017.