Lala Kent on Having Sex for the First Time Sober, Using Sperm Donor for Second Baby

Getty

"Being out there in the world sexually with nothing to like numb what's happening," Lala said while talking about her first sober sex experience this past summer

Lala Kent is opening up about her sex life post sobriety.

During an appearance on Meghan King's "Intimate Knowledge" podcast, the "Vanderpump Rules" star recalled the first time she had sober sex last summer.

"I got into a relationship when I was in my alcoholism, and then I got sober with this person, so I was already comfortable," she explained. "But as far as being out there in the world sexually with nothing to like numb what's happening — not like I wanna be numb — but at least you got some liquid courage."

The 32-year-old reality personality admitted she had some trepidation when it came to getting down and dirty substance free for the first time since embarking on her sobriety journey in 2018. The Bravolebrity celebrated her fourth year of sobriety last month.

"I was so terrified to have sex sober because I had never done it before," Kent remembered, and shared that she was more than pleased with the experience despite her initial fears.

Lala, who was previously engaged to Randall Emmett, said she and the guy "were coming back for more, a lot," and added, "Whoever taught him needs some sort of award because it was mind-blowing."

This isn't the first time the "Out of Death" actress opened up about her romantic life post breakup with Emmett. In October 2021, the couple broke off their engagement, and called it quits after five years together. The two share 1-year-old daughter Ocean, whom they welcomed in March 2021.

While speaking to Scheana Shay on her "Schenanigans" podcast, Lala revealed her plans to welcome a second baby via sperm donor.

"There's such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live," Lala explained her reasoning for wanting to go the baby route alone. "I'm not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s--t that has happened in my life. I'm doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don't want another person involved."

"Sperm donor. That's what I'm doing. End of discussion. It's just a matter of when I decide to do that," Lala said, sharing that she’s already looked into the process.

"They have a website and the sperm donors that you look at and I asked, 'How quickly can we do this?'" She recalled her conversation with a fertility specialist. "And she said, 'You literally pick, pay and it arrives the next day and you could come in and get it done.' Like it's very, very fast."

Lala admitted she worries that Ocean will end up in a toxic relationship, and revealed that she hopes her daughter will learn from her mistakes when it comes to finding a good partner.

"I think my biggest fears are future based — just with everything that has gone on," Kent explained. "I never want my child to end up with someone like who I was with. … And then I also feel like I have a duty to other women. … I just hope that when she gets older, she looks at me and feels inspired and isn't embarrassed."