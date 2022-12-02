Felicity Huffman Hits First Red Carpet Since Prison Time for Admissions Scandal

Getty

Huffman attended with the founder of an organization she began working with for community service as part of her sentencing.

Just over three years after being released from prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman returned to the red carpet on Thursday night.

The actress attended her first Hollywood event since serving just 11 days behind bars in October 2019. She was photographed at the L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Celebration at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles, alongside husband William H. Macy and Susan Burton, one of the women being honored as a Woman of Worth by the beauty brand.

Per a press release, the event celebrated those "who champion a diverse range of causes and beautifully embody the brand's iconic tagline, 'Because You're Worth It.'" According to L'Oréal, the women celebrated will "receive $20,000 in funding to support their endeavors, mentorship from the L'Oréal Paris community to build their organizations and the brand's national platform to share their story."

Burton is founder of A New Way of Life Reentry Project, which "promotes healing, power, and opportunity for formerly incarcerated people by taking a multifaceted approach to mitigating the effects of, and ultimately eliminating, mass incarceration."

In 2019, Huffman was accused of taking part in a scheme to cheat on the SATs by paying $15,000 to a service to boost her daughter's test scores. She pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, leading to a two-week prison sentence. Huffman served 11 days in total in October 2019, before beginning one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service.

According to PEOPLE, one of the charities she chose to work with as part of her community service was A New Way of Life.

"Felicity is a such a down to earth genuine caring person [and] she's been very helpful and supportive to the women here," Burton told the outlet in 2019. "She has connected with them in a real way and you can feel it. I think that is because they know she's experienced in a small way what they have gone through being incarcerated."

"She's been cooking for the women, cleaning the homes, shopping and answering the phone," added Burton, who said, "We love having her here."