Sally Field Reveals Burt Reynolds Was Her Worst On-Screen Kiss

Sally Field is opening up about her worst on-screen kiss.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the actress revealed the actor with whom she shared her worst on-screen smooch -- and it was with perhaps her most famous ex.

During the late-night show, a "WWHL" caller asked Field about the topic in question. After the viewer noted that the Oscar winner has previously revealed that her "best" on-screen kiss was with her "Murphy's Romance" co-star, James Garner, she asked, "What would you say was the worst?"

"Oh boy, shall I really name names here?" Field, 76, said in response, to which host Andy Cohen replied, "I think you should," while fellow guest Idina Menzel said, "Please!"

"Okay, this is gonna be a shocker, hold on folks," Field continued, before naming the co-star. "Burt Reynolds."

Menzel burst into laughter following the revelation, and a seemingly shocked Cohen proceeded to ask for more info. "But weren't you dating at the time? This is 'Smokey and the Bandit' we're talking about?" he asked, referencing the 1977 film in which Field and Reynolds starred.

"I tried to look over ... just look the other way and say, 'Well, that was just then.' It was just not something he really did very well," Field replied, laughing. "I could go into detail, but you don't want to hear it."

Cohen unsurprisingly replied, "I kinda do," before asking if Reynolds' "tongue" was the issue.

"No ... just a lot of drooling was involved," Field said.

Field and Reynolds started dating after they met on the "Smokey and the Bandit" in 1976. The two went on to star in three more films together, including "Smokey and the Bandit II," "The End" and "Hooper." The pair initially split in 1980, but continued to have an on-and-off relationship until 1982.

Field opened up about her romance with Reynolds in her 2018 memoir, "In Pieces." The book was released less than two weeks after Reynolds passed away at 82.

After his death, Field released a statement saying her years with Reynolds "never leave my mind," adding that he "will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live." However, she said that he probably wouldn't have liked what she had to say about him in her memoir.

"This would hurt him," she told the New York Times. "I felt glad that he wasn't going to read it, he wasn't going to be asked about it, and he wasn't going to have to defend himself or lash out, which he probably would have. I did not want to hurt him any further."

Recalling their time together, the "Steel Magnolias" star said it was "confusing and complicated, and not without loving and caring, but really complicated and hurtful to me."

She further reflected on her relationship with Reynolds in an interview with Diane Sawyer, recalling their instant chemistry while working together on "Smokey and the Bandit."

"We'd known each other about three days, four days at that point, it was instantaneous and four days felt like four years," Field said, looking back. "So you can see it in our faces, we were sort of deeply entangled and the nature of it wasn't just, this is a love affair, there was some ingredient between us having to do with my care-taking and him needing to be taken care of."

Though their relationship eventually burned out, Reynolds went on to call the "Forrest Gump" star "the love of my life."