Kim Kardashian Celebrated Saint's 7th Birthday with Epic Meet-and Greet at LA Rams Game

Instagram

Saint got some time on the field and met one of his favorite players.

Ain't no party like a Kardashian party and Kim Kardashian went all out for her son Saint's birthday.

Kim and Kanye West's second child turns 7 today, but celebrated on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much!" Kim shared to Instagram, along with a batch of photos and videos from their special day. "I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

The pictures show Kim and her son in the end zone, as well as images of Saint holding a Super Bowl trophy and ring, and the tot and his friends meeting Rampage, the Rams mascot, in a box. The party came with a football-shaped cake and one helluva view of the game as well.

While the Rams didn't win, it still looked like quite the day for Saint -- who also got to meet Jalen Ramsey, whose jersey he was wearing to the game. "Play maker and day maker," the NFL and the Rams captioned a video from the special meet and greet on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kim's mom Kris Jenner also celebrated Saint's birthday on her Instagram page, sharing a carousel of photos as well.

"Happy birthday to our precious Saint! You bring so much love and sunshine into our lives every single day!" she captioned the photos. "Your face lights up a room like sunshine and you give the best hugs in the world!"

"You are genuinely so kind, sweet, considerate, generous, happy, thoughtful and are always thinking about others ... you are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend!!!!" she continued. "I thank God for you every single day and I'm so blessed He chose me to be your Grandmother 🙏 I love you Sainty!!!!! Lovey xo 🎂🎂"