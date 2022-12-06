Cheers Cast, Hollywood Stars Mourn Kirstie Alley, Dead at 71

Getty/Everett Collection

Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, John Travolta, William Shatner and Jamie Lee Curtis were among those paying tribute to the late actress.

Co-stars, friends and celebrities mourned the loss of actress Kirstie Alley on Monday after her death at 71 after a battle with cancer.

She was best known for starring in the "Must-See" NBC sitcoms "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet," as well as "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and the "Look Who's Talking?" film series.

Alley's romantic interest on "Cheers," Ted Danson, was among those who memorialized his late co-star. He shared in a statement to Deadline that he'd actually been watching an old episode of their show on a plane before learning that she'd passed when he landed.

"It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes," shared Danson. "Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny.

"She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard," he continued. "As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Rhea Perlman, who played the surly Carla on the long-running sitcom, said, "Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless."

"We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers," she continued. "She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties and invited the entire crew of the show and their families."

"She wanted everyone to feel included," Perlman concluded her statement. "She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much."

Kelsey Grammer, who portrayed Dr. Frasier Crane on "Cheers" and a spinoff based on his character, said, "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her." John Ratzenberger took to Twitter, writing, "It's so sad. So very sad. God Bless you and keep you Kirstie Alley."

One of the first to honor Alley on social media was John Travolta, who costarred with Alley in the three "Look Who's Talking" films and was a longtime friend of hers. The two were both Scientologists.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he posted to Instagram shortly after her death was announced. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

William Shatner, who worked with Alley on "Star Trek II," wrote on Twitter, "Saddened to hear of the passing of @kirstiealley. Condolences to her family & friends."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred opposite her on "Scream Queens" took to Instagram, writing, "I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

Selma Blair commented on Curtis' post, adding, "She was such 💛. She was such a dynamite. Sad news indeed. May her memories be a blessing. Love."

Alley's "Veronica's Closet" co-star Dan Cortese mourned her on Twitter, as well, writing, "Beyond saddened to learn of the passing of the one of a kind @kirstiealley. I was blessed to not only work by her side for 3 seasons, but to call her my friend. Comedy lost a great today. RIP"

On Monday, Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced their mother died after a private battle with cancer. "To all our friends, far and wide around the world ... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they wrote.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the pair continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Adding they were "grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," Alley's children said their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Alley shared True and Lillie with ex-husband Parker Stevenson, to whom she was married from 1983 until 1997. She was also previously married to Bob Alley from 1970 until 1977.

Alley broke out as Rebecca Howe on "Cheers," for which she won both an Emmy Award and Golden Globe, as well as earning many nominations. She also headlined the shows "Veronica's Closet" and "Fat Actress," had her own reality show, "Kirstie Alley's Big Life," and competed on "Dancing with the Stars," "Celebrity Big Brother" and Season 7 of "The Masked Singer."

On the film side, Alley is known for her work in the "Look Who's Talking" movies, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Summer School," the 1995 "Village of the Damned" remake, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and "For Richer or Poorer."

She was a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, as well as one of the most famous celebrity Scientologists. In recent years, she became a bit of a controversial figure for her support of Donald Trump.

You can see more celebrity tributes below.

It’s so sad. So very sad. God Bless you and keep you Kirstie Alley — John Ratzenberger (@Dratzenberger) December 6, 2022 @Dratzenberger

Beyond saddened to learn of the passing of the one of a kind @kirstiealley. I was blessed to not only work by her side for 3 seasons, but to call her my friend. Comedy lost a great today. RIP 🙏🏽 — Dan Cortese (@dancortese) December 6, 2022 @dancortese

A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022 @ofctimallen

She was complex, energetic, animated and hilarious. And she was my friend. Sending my condolences to her family. RIP Kirstie Alley. PS She would’ve agreed with me in saying #fuckcancer pic.twitter.com/CQD5qOr9q5 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 6, 2022 @MarleeMatlin

I just head the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed. — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) December 6, 2022 @EverCarradine

Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit.



RIP, luv. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/czHvkjVpMw — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 6, 2022 @JackeeHarry

So sorry we have lost Kirstie Alley. She was a gloriously talented & unique actress and I am delighted I was able to work at her side on occasion. She made me feel welcome. And she made me laugh. As she did so many others. My sympathy to her friends and family. #RIP KirstieAlley — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 6, 2022 @IJasonAlexander

I worked w Kirstie Alley a couple of times many years ago as a guest on CHEERS and she was very welcoming and fun to be around

I was just a kid w a small part and she was very lovely

She was remarkably funny in everything i saw her do and really fun to watch rehearse

RIP — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) December 6, 2022 @bader_diedrich

I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone. pic.twitter.com/9tFPBaXQQA — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022 @KChenoweth

Kirstie was beautiful in so many ways. I loved working with her. There was no one like her on earth. My condolences to her family. @kirstiealley — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) December 6, 2022 @RealClancyBrown

So sad to hear about the passing of @kirstiealley. My very first network TV role was on CHEERS. The whole cast was incredibly kind and welcoming. None more so than she. She was lovely and, of course, hilarious. Condolences to her family. May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/AHNZWBiNEK — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) December 6, 2022 @CharlesEsten

Oh Kirstie 💔

Rest in Peace 🙏🏻 — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 6, 2022 @Wolfiesmom

This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/3kUpIkV7QB — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 6, 2022 @megynkelly

So very sad. Kirstie Alley R.I.P. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/Mrbzm5CYvo — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) December 6, 2022 @robertpatrickT2

I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2kNk7YUdM3 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 6, 2022 @adamcarolla

Wow. This is shocking news. @kirstiealley Dead at 71 After Private Battle with Cancer https://t.co/GCs1sveflM via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 6, 2022 @YNB

What a talented sweet person. You will be missed. Sending my heartfelt condolences to your children and other loved ones. 🙏 https://t.co/tobEaBVqwk — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) December 6, 2022 @ScottBaio