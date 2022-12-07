Charlize Theron Knew This Film of Hers Was Going to be a 'F---ing Flop' from 'the Beginning'

Getty

She also opens up about how 'f---ing tough' it was to make Mad Max: Fury Road.

In Hollywood, almost no movie is a guaranteed hit -- but when making one of her films, Charlize Theron knew it would crash and burn at the box office "from the beginning."

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old Oscar-winner revealed why she decided to do "Arrested Development" after "Monster" and name-dropped one of her box office bombs in the process.

"It was one of the scariest things, to walk onto a set of a show that's so developed and so brilliant. But I think I needed that, to put myself out there in a different way, because people thought of me as someone who was f---ing depressing, like my mother shot my father," shared Charlize. "And I just f---ing loved that show, and this is going to sound so 'poor me,' but I do feel like sometimes, as women, we get one shot and I knew that 'Aeon Flux' was going to be a f---ing flop."

She added, "I knew it from the beginning, that's why I did 'Arrested Development.'"

Theron said that, at the time, she didn't necessarily know how to fix the film -- which was based on the MTV anime series of the same name -- she added "I definitely knew we were in trouble."

She went on to say that she didn't have enough experience or say to do "what I believe Tom Cruise has maybe said for the past 20 years, which is, 'Shut this s--- down, get four more writers on it and let's figure this out.'"

"No one told me that was an option," she said, saying that her reaction to the troubled production at the time was, "Oh God, I've just got to get through this day, I have bronchitis, but let's keep shooting"

She also touched on the exhausting production for "Mad Max: Fury Road," during which Charlize notoriously clashed with costar Tom Hardy. The film was directed by George Miller, with Theron admitting she "never really truly appreciated or respected" his vision until she finally saw the finished film.

"I know I said, 'Oh, as an actor, you want to be challenged,' but you don't want it to be that bad," she recalled of the "long, long shoot." She went on to call the production "f---ing tough."

Miller recently wrapped a prequel with Anya Taylor-Joy - who Charlize dubbed "one of the greatest f---ing actresses" out there right now -- as Furiosa. She told THR she was "not mad" about the prequel approach, adding that Taylor-Joy did not reach out to her about the project before filming.