Khloe Kardashian Explains Wardrobe & Hair Disasters at People's Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian had both a wardrobe and a hair mishap at the 2022 People's Choice Awards -- but the reality star has a great sense of humor about the whole thing.

During the ceremony, which was hosted by Kenan Thompson, Khloe, Kris Jenner and their family won the award for Reality Show of 2022 for "The Kardashians," while Khloe also took home the trophy for Reality Star of 2022 for the Hulu series.

The Good American founder and her momager were both on hand to accept the awards, however, Khloe, 38, was a little late to join Kris, 67, on stage.

VIDEO: The Kardashians win The Reality TV Show of 2022 and Khloé Kardashian wins The Reality TV Star of 2022 at the #PCAs pic.twitter.com/9YsWKcYOKa — KKD | Khloé Kardashian Daily (@KhloeDaily) December 7, 2022 @KhloeDaily

Both the family's and Khloe's awards were announced at the same time. And when Kris hit the stage to accept the trophy, Khloe wasn't there at first.

"Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago. Oh, here she comes," said Kris, who donned a fashionable black suit for the occasion.

Khloe -- who matched her mom with a chic, strapless black jumpsuit -- can then be seen walking quickly toward the stage. When she reached her mom, the "Revenge Body" star explained her delay.

"Oh my gosh! Wow, you guys. This is so amazing. Mom, I'm so sorry, I'm out of breath," Khloe said, to which Kris then asked where her daughter was.

"I was trying to fix my hair, oh my god, a girl's gotta fix her hair!" the mom of two replied.

Khloe and Kris then proceeded to express their gratitude to fans for their support and for voting for them.

"Thank you so so much to everyone who voted for me, for our family," said Khloe, jokingly telling Kris, "I'm sure most of it was you. My mom probably voted for all of us."

"Thank you guys so much I'm so honored and happy to be here and just that we're able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it," she added.

Kris went on to share her thoughts, saying, "Well, we definitely have one of the best jobs in the world and I get to work with my family as I say all the time but guess what you guys? It's because of you, the fans, that we're here tonight. You guys always make us feel at home no matter where we end up, where ever we land and we're so truly proud of our new show on Hulu. It's been so much fun."

Meanwhile, after the ceremony, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on the night, while also revealing that she also had a wardrobe malfunction in addition to the hair mishap.

"You guys, we just won People's Choice and I'm so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke!" she told the camera, while riding in the car with Kris and her best friend Malika Haqq.

"My outfit -- the whole zipper popped open. I am sewn into my outfit," she continued. "I had to pee. So we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in."

"My hair -- here, right here -- it is a disaster," Khloe said, holding up a clump of extensions. "But that's OK. Champagne problems!"

"I'm so f---ing happy that I won People's Choice for the fifth year in a row and that 'The Kardashians' won as well!" she said, before adding, "I'm so sorry I was late to the stage. Thank god for my mom, trying to be a buffer."

Khloe also shared a hilarious photo -- above -- of the hair piece that was behind the mishap.

In addition to Khloe and Kris, stars brought out all the stops for their fashion looks at the People's Choice Awards.