Beverly D'Angelo Says Al Pacino's Star Power Convinced Italian Duke Ex-Husband to Divorce Her

"Al Pacino, he's fantastic. I love him. We divorce," Beverly's ex-husband said after learning it was the legendary actor she was leaving him for

Beverly D'Angelo says it was incredibly easy getting a divorce from her Italian duke husband in the 1990s so she could be with Al Pacino.

The 71-year-old recalled the nuances of her marriage and ultimate separation from Lorenzo Salviati in a conversation with People.

D'Angelo explained in the interview that she and Salviati eloped in the early 1980s but were not exclusive, "but if there were any crises or anything, we'd come back together."

"I always thought the guys that I was with thought it was great that I was married because they knew 'no responsibility here!'," she said. "But when I met Al Pacino and told him about my little deal, he said, 'Well, that's crazy.'"

She said she called her husband to explain how things were different with Pacino.

"I said, 'I'm in love.' He goes, [D'Angelo affects an Italian accent] 'Oh, Beverly, who is it this time?' And I said, 'Well, it's an actor.' He went, 'An actor? No, no, not an actor.' And I said, 'I really love him and we're talking about having kids and he thinks it's crazy that I'm married and now I'm thinking it is too.'"

"He went, 'Oh, that's ridiculous. Who thinks this is crazy, this perfect relationship? Who is this actor?' I said, 'Well, it's Al Pacino.' He goes, 'Al Pacino, he's fantastic. I love him. We divorce!'"

D'Angelo and Salviati went on to have an amicable divorce.

Pacino and the actress had twins Anton and Olivia in 2001. However, the couple split soon after the birth of the children.

"The greatest gift that Al ever gave me was to make me a mother," she told the publication. But, according to People, she now considers Salviati the true love of her life, "it was a great love match."

