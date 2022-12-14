Hey Dude Stars Christine Taylor and David Lascher Secretly Dated While Filming: 'You Were My First Real Love'

Getty

"Hey Dude" co-stars Christine Taylor and David Lascher are pulling the curtain back on their secret romance 30 years after filming the sitcom.

During Monday’s episode of their shared podcast "Hey Dude… The 90's Called!," Taylor and Lascher finally came clean about their quiet romance after years of denying they were an item.

"You were my first real love and it was full of teen angst and all you can imagine," Lascher, 50, admitted. "We get asked this all the time, and we're like, 'No, nobody dated.'"

"You were my second boyfriend. I had my high school sweetheart and you were my second boyfriend... We didn't own it at that point. Now I think we just have to own it," Taylor, 51, added.

The "Zoolander" star shared that Lascher's wife Jill London was responsible for the confession that was 30 years in the making after she encouraged the former couple to talk about their teenage relationship.

"We talked about this last night," she explained. "Jill was like, 'You should talk about this, you should talk about the fact that you dated while you were shooting the show,' which we've never talked about before."

Prior to the nudge from his wife, Lascher admitted he was "nervous to even ask you if you wanted to talk about it, but we are both happily married and we are adults."

The former couple further looked back on their relationship and recalled how they bonded over their shared "humor and laughter" while starring on the Nickelodeon show.

"We would just make fun of everything and everyone in a lighthearted way. We just laughed for two years straight," he said before recalling how he saved up money to buy Taylor a ruby necklace.

"I was head over heels for you!" he gushed while Taylor agreed, "We were head over heels for each other. It was total infatuation for sure... he was my first love and I was so infatuated with you, and loved you so much."

While the two got "really close" and shared "great" times together, Christine and David eventually parted ways. Looking back now, the actress believes the two didn't last due to the hectic filming schedule that never gave them each time for themselves.

"I think it was the fact that we were working together and living together in this hotel, we were with each other 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and that's not how young love thrives, you need space to be your own person," Taylor continued.

Though they "kept trying to find our way back to each other," they never romantically reunited after the breakup and continued to work side-by-side after the split.

"I was terrible," Taylor confessed. "I was so non-confrontational. I probably had no idea how to talk or deal with it. How great is it we can unpack it now?"

Lascher shared the same sentiments and noted there were never any hard feelings.

"Everyone has that first love that crushes them, at some point, even though it wasn't intentional," he said.

"You and I had a friendship that was above and beyond anything else," he continued. "I think the friendship was more important, looking back on it, right? We had such great times together that whatever went on outside of that was less important."