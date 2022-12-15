RHOSLC's Jen Shah Was Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt Over Instagram 'Bullying'

Getty

"I locked myself in the bathroom, and Coach was so scared, he had to kick the door down"

Jen Shah claims she attempted suicide due to "bullying" on social media while dealing with the legal implications of her fraud scandal.

The 49-year-old reality star opened up to her "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" castmates Whitney Rose and Heather Gay during their San Diego road trip on Wednesday’s episode.

When she was confronted by Rose and Gay about her behavior, Jen made a bombshell confession. "Let me finish. I almost committed suicide. I tried to, okay?" she blurted.

"Because Omar and Sharrieff weren't gonna have a mom. Sharrieff wasn't going to have a wife," she said referencing her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51 and their two children.

"I locked myself in the bathroom, and Coach was so scared, he had to kick the door down because he didn't know what I was gonna do. And Coach had to take me to the hospital. I was there for two and a half days," she recalled, adding "You guys have no f--king idea. You have no idea. The bullying is not okay."

"I have always felt like I'm a pretty strong person," she said, referencing activity on Instagram. "There was just a lot of negativity dealing with the trial, and I got to the point that day where I was done."

Back in March 2021, Shah was arrested after allegedly running a telemarketing scheme that affected hundreds of people, with most of the victims being the elderly.

During the RHOSLC's season three premiere -- which began filming about seven weeks before her trial date -- Shah claimed that she would never take a plea deal, before doing just that in July.

Shah and assistant Stuart Smith were accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class.

The Bravo personality's sentencing date was pushed to after the holidays last month and is now scheduled to hear her verdict on Jan. 6, 2023.

Jen could face up to 14 years in prison and be fined $9.5 in restitution.