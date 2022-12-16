Jennifer Coolidge Tells Ariana Grande 'Best D-ck' She Got After Playing Stifler's Mom

Getty

"He was so young, we called his mother," Coolidge recalled but assured Ariana, "of course, it was all very legal"

Jennifer Coolidge went viral for gushing over how many young men she was able to sleep with following her role as Stifler's mom in "American Pie" -- and now none other than Ariana Grande has asked for more details.

Grande interviewed the iconic "White Lotus" star for Entertainment Weekly, where the two had a very candid discussion, including "the best dick" she got from playing Stifler's mom.

It all started when Coolidge recalled how "American Pie was just — it helped my dating life in a way that I can't ever explain. If I hadn't had that movie, I don't think… Well, let's just say it would've been a very dull decade."

Ariana couldn't help but dig deeper into that topic: "You've spoken publicly about the tremendous impact that playing Stifler's mom has had on your life. In particular, how much dick it's gotten you. Do you remember the best dick you got from playing Stifler's mom? Do you keep in touch?"

"Well, it was definitely the youngest fellow," Coolidge explained. "He was just very, very charming, and it was very weird because…"

"By the way, I don't mean to impose," the pop star assured her. "No pressure to share the details."

"No, I'm glad you asked this," Coolidge explained, "because you see, I did say that jokingly [in a previous interview] and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, 'Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,' or whatever. And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration — so I'm glad you're asking me."

"But it did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men," the actress continued. "This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to... The one moment was a little bit awkward because he..."

Grande cut in again, saying "You don't have to answer! I just wanted to make you laugh."

But Coolidge then shot back, "Don't you want to know?"

The "Legally Blonde" star then went on with her story: "No, I won't get into the details. But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together."