James Gunn Responds to Claim He 'Booted' Gal Gadot from DC Universe

Zachary Levi and Michael B. Jordan raise eyebrows with new comments as well -- as Shazam star says "I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet."

As fans continue to read between the lines of everything James Gunn has said -- and not said -- about the future of the DC Universe, some new comments from him, Zachary Levi and Michael B. Jordan are raising eyebrows on social media.

On Monday, Gunn issued a lengthy statement in which he responded to some of the backlash he and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran have received since they took over the company. In it, he acknowledged that he went into the new gig knowing there would be blowback for some of their decisions while "helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

After posting the message to Instagram, Gunn responded in the comments to one fan who wrote, "The move to boot Cavill and Gadot (especially after they'd announced their return) doesn't inspire confidence."

His reply: "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal."

The response comes after it was revealed "Wonder Woman 3" wasn't moving forward, something Patty Jenkins herself confirmed. She denied reports she "walked away" from the project, adding, "It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time." She also acknowledged DC was "buried in changes they are having to make" and said, "so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

While it appears Jenkins is no longer part of DCU's vision, there has been no official word from Gal Gadot herself or Gunn on Gal's possible place in the universe going forward. So far, the only confirmed bit of news is that Henry Cavill is out as Superman, while speculation runs rampant on basically everything else.

Adding to the speculation is another pair of comments on Gunn's post -- both of which he pinned to the top.

One came from Zachary Levi, who simply wrote "Amen." Gunn replied with a heart emoji. Levi, of course, currently plays Shazam and will headline a sequel, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" dropping March 17.

Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. 😎 https://t.co/684SarbP1P — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) December 20, 2022 @ZacharyLevi

Levi kept people talking Tuesday on Twitter, when he responded to a fan who was upset he possibly wouldn't play the character anymore going ahead.

"I'm so angry that Zachary Levi isn't gonna be Shazam anymore he was the perfect casting choice and to add more salt to the wound he is close friends with James Gunn," wrote one fan, before another quote tweeted and added, "I want this not to be true because his Shazam is he ONE thing in the DCEU I would absolutely throw hands for to protect. @ZacharyLevi is perfection."

Levi's reaction to the latter tweet: "Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet. I'm Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci."

As for the other comment on Gunn's post which has people talking, it came from Michael B. Jordan, who left a series of clapping emojis. Jordan's production company was previously attached to a Val-Zod Superman series at HBO Max -- though he was never confirmed to star.