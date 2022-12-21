Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth, Shows Off New Smile in Festive Christmas Video

Instagram

"I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth," True sings

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson can expect her first visit from the tooth fairy!

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, the mom-of-two revealed that her four-year-old daughter lost her first tooth. True was seen with a huge gap in her front teeth as she admired herself wearing a Santa hat filter on the social media platform.

"She lost her first tooth," Khloe wrote on her Story, as True sang in the clip, "I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth."

"Say 'Ho, Ho, Ho Merry Christmas Everyone,'" Kardashian quipped to her daughter before asking, "Do you want to be Santa or Mrs. Claus?" she then asked, to which True replied "Mrs. Santa!"