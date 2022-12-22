Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Having a 'Hard Time Breathing,' Calls Out Critics Who Accused Her of Faking

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," wrote the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum.

Tori Spelling is speaking out about a recent health scare.

On Wednesday, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum posted -- and later deleted -- a photo to her Instagram Stories, in which she shared that she was admitted to the hospital after she experienced several concerning symptoms, such as breathing issues.

"Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," Spelling, 46, wrote alongside a since-deleted selfie of herself in a hospital, according to Us Weekly. The actress went on to call out critics who claimed she was faking her symptoms.

"To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am," she said. "How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness."

"Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare," she continued. "I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

Spelling then detailed her symptoms, noting that she decided to go to the hospital after she was having a "hard time breathing," became "low on oxygen" and was experiencing "high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."

The "Scary Movie 2" star added that the doctor is "running a battery of tests," stressing that she wants to be able to "get home" to her children for Christmas.

Spelling shares five kids with husband Dean McDermott: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, who has been sick twice this month. On December 11, Spelling revealed on her Instagram Stories that Beau fell ill for the second time in only a few weeks.

"Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school," she wrote alongside a photo of her youngest child. "Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!'