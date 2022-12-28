All The Kardashian Drama That Went Down In 2022

Getty

From court battles to the Met Gala to destination weddings and new additions to the family...the famous clan faced it all

The Kardashians have dealt with their share of drama over the years and 2022 was no exception.

Over the past year, the family has faced plenty of ups and downs -- all while cameras rolled for their new reality show, "The Kardashians."

Although the year started at a low point with news of Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson welcoming a baby with another woman, there was also much to celebrate this year. Khloé went on to welcome her own baby via surrogate and her sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker even tied the knot three different times! But, of course, it wouldn’t be the Kardashians without plenty of drama in between!

Here's everything that went down with the Kardashians this year…

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Welcome Their Second Child and Change His Name

In September 2021, Kylie revealed she was expecting her second child with Travis Scott. She gave birth to a baby boy on February 2, 2022. Just days later, Kylie revealed that they had named the little boy Wolf Webster -- but the name didn't stick around for long. A month later, Kylie revealed that the baby was no longer Wolf, although she didn't specify what his new name would be.

Now, at the end of 2022, Kylie still hasn't shared her son's name. In the season finale of "The Kardashians," Kylie said the baby's name was still legally Wolf but they plan on changing it.

The Kardashians Win Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

In May 2022, Blac Chyna's $100-million lawsuit against the Kardashians finally reached a conclusion. Back in 2017, Chyna sued the family for defamation, claiming that they had conspired to ruin her career by getting her reality show with Rob Kardashian canceled.

When the case finally went to trial earlier this year, almost all of the Kardashians took the stand, including Kris, Khloé, Kim and Kylie. During their explosive testimonies, they shared information about Rob's relationship with Chyna, alleging she had been violent and even threatened to kill Rob and Kylie. Much of the case focused on an alleged 2016 incident between Rob and Chyna that occurred while their show was in the midst of being picked up for a second season. During the incident, Chyna allegedly threatened to kill Rob and put a gun to his head -- and continued to harass him when he tried to leave. While Chyna says her actions were a joke, the jury thought otherwise and sided with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Gown To The Met Gala

That same month, Kim caused controversy when she wore the late Marilyn Monroe's iconic JFK birthday gown to the Met Gala. Not only were people critical of Kim’s choice to wear the delicate piece of fashion history, but she also received backlash when she revealed she had to drop 16 pounds in just three weeks to squeeze into the gown. Kim stuck to a strict diet and exercise regimen and didn’t eat carbs or sugar for three weeks.

Looking back on the decision, Kim says she viewed it as a challenge similar to when actors lose weight for a role. To critics, she explained that she wasn't encouraging anyone else to do the same -- even though she hadn’t actually done anything unhealthy.

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me. I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'" she said, adding that she "didn’t do anything unhealthy."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby Via Surrogate Following Cheating Scandal

In June 2022, it was revealed that Khloé and Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child via surrogate -- months after news had broken that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. During season two of “The Kardashians,” Khloé explained that the child was conceived in late November 2021, after Tristan had encouraged her to do the embryo transfer. Just a week later, she learned of Tristan’s infidelity, leading her family to believe he purposefully encouraged Khloé to move forward, despite knowing Maralee was pregnant.

The former couple’s baby boy was born in July and since then, Khloé has been fairly secretive about the infant. While she chronicled his birth on “The Kardashians,” she has yet to show a photo of his face or share his name.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Officially Tie The Knot

Less than a year after getting engaged, Kourtney tied the knot with beau Travis Barker -- but had a little practice run before making things official. The duo first said "I do" in April during a 2 AM ceremony in Las Vegas. While the whole thing wasn't "fake," the couple didn’t have a marriage license to actually make it official.

Then in May, the couple tied the knot for real in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, which was only attended by Kourtney's grandmother and Travis' father. The couple primarily held the wedding so that they could obtain a California marriage certificate before having a more elaborate ceremony in Italy.

Later that month, the couple headed to Portofino with their closest friends and family for their third and final wedding. Kourtney and Travis said "I do" at Castello Brown in stunning Dolce & Gabbana looks. After saying their vows, the couple celebrated with fresh-made pasta. a cannoli station, fireworks and a performance of "I Found My Love In Portofino."

Kim Kardashian Finalizes Divorce From Kanye West Amid His Anti-Semitic Meltdown

After filing for divorce in early 2021, Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West finalized their split in November 2022. The dissolution of their marriage took months of back and forth between their legal teams, during which Kanye reportedly refused to participate, went through half a dozen lawyers and blew off depositions.

According to the settlement, Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 a month as his share of child support. It also calls for the duo to have equal access to their kids and split expenses for their kids' education and security. If there is ever a dispute regarding the children, the former couple agree to participate in mediation. Meanwhile, the division of their assets is in accordance with their prenup and they have waived spousal support.

The divorce settlement came amid Kanye's concerning anti-Semitic comments, which included remarks that he planned to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." His statements got him banned from both Instagram and Twitter.