Funniest Moment of 2022: Lizzo Day Drinks with Seth Meyers

"You're laughing at a lot of dumb s--- today," Seth slurs to Lizzo, who responds, "Well ... you're welcome."

It's always fun when Seth Meyers invites one of his celebrity friends to go "Day Drinking" on "Late Night," but we're not sure it's ever been as funny as when he and Lizzo got totally blitzed together.

Seth and the "About Damn Time" singer took turns playing various games that invariably wound up with them both taking shots, but it was the slow descent into madness and laughter that made this segment one of the funniest things we've seen all year -- if not the funniest!