Jennifer Lopez Posts Video Showing Never-Before-Seen Ben Affleck Wedding Photos

Getty

Jennifer Lopez is counting the blessings she’s had in 2022.

The 53-year-old "Marry Me" star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her amazing year with a montage of memories that concluded with never-before-seen photos of her Las Vegas and Georgia weddings to Ben Affleck.

"2022 was one of the best years yet!!!" Lopez captioned the post. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year… #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow."

The montage featured snaps of herself announcing new music, recording at the studio, performing at award shows and spending time on-set of her movies. Lopez also gave fans a glimpse into her married life with Affleck and her kids Max and Emme, 14.

Along with pictures of her engagement back in April, the "Hustlers" actress also gave her followers a close-up on her stunning green engagement ring. The video also featured shots of the singer traveling, celebrating her children's birthdays and posing during photoshoots for her various brands.

During their July 16 wedding ceremony, the couple said "I do" for the second time at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel. One of the previously private photos featured Lopez and Affleck sitting in a pink vintage car after exchanging their vows. Jennifer could be seen wearing a beautiful white gown with her new husband's arm around her.

Ben and J.Lo first married in July in Las Vegas. According to TMZ at the time, the two became husband and wife after obtaining a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on July 16. The newlyweds later tied the knot for a second time at the former's 97-acre estate in the coastal town of Riceboro, Georgia in August.