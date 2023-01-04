Influencer Elena Huelva Dead at 20 After Gut-Wrenching Farewell Video

Instagram

"I know that my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted"

Elena Huelva, a Spanish influencer with nearly one million followers, has died after losing her battle with cancer. She was 20.

The news of her death was confirmed by a family member on Tuesday in an Instagram Story posted to her account.

"Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star," they wrote. "Thank you for everything."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Just days before her passing, the internet personality shared a video to her Instagram where she said goodbye to her 960k followers after she shared that her cancer had spread to her windpipe.

In her emotional farewell video, Elena appeared from her hospital bed and explained that her condition had deteriorated significantly after doctors found more cancer in her body.

"Things are not going well," Huelva said while struggling to hold back her tears. "They found more disease in my windpipe, which is very dangerous, as you know, because that's where we breathe."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Though she didn't feel the "need to say much more," the influencer wanted to "make it clear that I've already won. I know that my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted," she said, referring to her desire to raise more awareness about her disease.

The clip garnered over 984,000 likes and 14.5 million views as friends and followers flocked to express their grief towards the solemn news.

Her final Instagram post was on January 1, Huelva shared a photo of herself and a loved one holding hands.

"Today I woke up not in the best way, in fact, nothing good, a big scare," she captioned the post, sharing her final health update. "These are very difficult days, they are becoming more and more complicated, but as you know I am stronger, and more complicated!"

She concluded with her catchphrase and title of her book, "My desires win."