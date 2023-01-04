Texas Twins Born in Different Years

Facebook

A couple in North Texas became parents to twin girls ... who were born in different years!

As reported by the local Texas news station, KDFW, Kali Jo Scott and her husband Cliff Scott welcomed twins -- Annie Jo and Effie Rose -- at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton last week. However, the first baby arrived on December 31, 2022, while the second was born on January 1, 2023.

Kali told KDFW that on New Year's Eve, which was about two weeks before her due date, she went into the hospital for some "monitoring," before she was later taken in to deliver her twins via C-section.

"We had kind of joked, like, 'wouldn't it be funny if...' with the holiday and New Year's Eve over the weekend, if they had their own birthday," she recalled. "It turned out that was more of a possibility than we realized."

Annie Jo was born at 11:55 pm on December 31, followed by Effie Rose, who arrived at 12:01 am on January 1, with the baby girls' arrivals marking the hospital's last birth of 2022, and first birth of 2023. Both "happy and healthy" babies weighed 5.5 pounds at birth.

Kali and Cliff shared their reactions, with the former saying that she finds it "hilarious and just super fun." Cliff added, "It kind of happened so quick we haven't processed all of it yet."

The couple noted that they love that their twin daughters -- who are fraternal twins -- get their own birthday and birth year.

"You always still want to make sure they have their own individual personality and know that they are special and unique. So this gets to add to that special and uniqueness that some twins don't maybe get," Kali said. "One will always get the glitter and confetti of New Year's Eve and one gets to kick it off with a brand-new year on New Year's Day."

After the KDFW reporter jokingly pointed out how children's sports often go by a kid's birth year, Kali laughed before sharing another possible -- yet unserious -- complication.

"Our friends were making fun of us for the tax deduction issue since we only get one tax deduction for last year, but I think that's just fine," she said.

Kali announced the birth of her and Cliff's twin girls on Facebook on New Year's Day, sharing several adorable photos of their new bundles of joy.