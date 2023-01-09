Diana Jenkins Exits RHOBH After Just One Season

Bravo

Another one bites the dust.

On Monday, Diana Jenkins -- who appeared as a main cast member for Season 12 -- announced she's out after just one season.

"As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest," the 49-year-old shared to Instagram. "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding," she concluded. "I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

Jenkins and fiancé Asher Monroe are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah. On RHOBH, she revealed she suffered a miscarriage after welcoming their first child together; she also shares two children -- son Innis and daughter Eneya -- with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

Diana famously sparred with both Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais on her sole season of the show, the latter accusing Jenkins of paying for bots to attack her son teenage Jax on social media. Jenkins vehemently denied doing any such thing as she appeared on the RHOBH reunion via satellite after testing positive for COVID.

Her announcement comes after Rinna also announced her exit from the show last week.